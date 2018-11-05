Water main break to keep Williamson Road closed through tonight

A water main break near the Hotel Roanoke has closed Williamson Road in both directions between the Berglund Center and the downtown area. Roanoke City officials say the all approaches to the intersection will remain closed through tonight. You are urged to avoid that area until further notice.

From Roanoke City: There is a water main break at the intersection of Williamson Road and Wells Avenue. The Western VA Water Authority is currently working to fix the problem. All roadway approaches to this intersection are currently closed and will remain closed through the night. Please use caution while traveling in this area, and find alternative routes.