Warning from health district director – number of COVID outbreaks too high for Phase 3

There are currently 26 active “outbreaks” of the coronavirus in the Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts. That was the word today from Dr. Cynthia Morrow, the new director. Its the largest number of COVID outbreaks since the pandemic was declared in March. Morrow says its important to “stay vigilant” – avoid large crowds, close contact and closed- in spaces. Looking at the numbers Morrow also said the local health districts should really be in Phase 1 or 2 “at the best” – not the current Phase 3 level.

