Warner says COVID-19 relief bill has been agreed upon

| By

WASHINGTON – U.S. Sen. Mark R. Warner (D-VA) released a statement today after congressional leaders announced a bipartisan, bicameral deal to provide emergency COVID-19 relief: “Ten months into the pandemic, millions of American families, workers, and small businesses are still struggling. With unemployment benefits set to run out the day after Christmas and families facing eviction in the New Year, Congress cannot afford to delay help any longer. That’s why I worked with a group of my colleagues to put together a relief deal that could get bipartisan support in Congress. I’m pleased that congressional leaders took up our proposal and have finally announced long-awaited help for families, students, small businesses, health care providers, and schools to get through at least the next few months of this crisis.”