Girl Scout Cookie ordering has started early for the holidays

The Girl Scouts of Virginia Skyline Council have started their 2020 to 2021 cookie season a bit earlier than usual and have already started taking orders. They’ve also created a new way to buy Girl Scout Cookies this holiday season. WFIR’s Rachel Meell has the story:

For more information on how to order cookies or cookie gift certificates, click here.