Warner pushes bill to help battle food deserts

US Senator Mark Warner is on a tour of Southwestern and Central Virginia, where he is focusing on several issues. At the Feeding America Southwest Virginia food bank in Salem today the Democratic Senator was talking about the “Healthy Food Access for All Americans Act”, which would provide tax credits and other incentives for grocers to build stores in “food deserts” where healthy foods are hard to find. Warner’s bill comes up for consideration next month.

