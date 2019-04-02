VVBR rolls out Be a Trailsetter campaign centered around mountain biking

Visit Virginia’s Blue Ridge is rolling out a million dollar, multi-media “Be A Trailsetter” campaign at its 34th annual meeting this afternoon. It will focus on bringing more visitors here from places like Charlotte and Richmond – to what they’re calling “America’s East Coast Mountain Biking Capital.” The new “Be A Trailsetter” campaign comes a year after the “Silver-Level Ride Center” designation from the International Mountain Bicycling Association was made at last year’s annual meeting. It will also highlight other outdoor and cultural amenities in Virginia’s Blue Ridge. Stuart LaManna is with Blue Ridge Off-Road Cyclists:

