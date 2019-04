“America’s East Coast Mountain Biking Capital” in the Blue Ridge?

| By

Not content with being home to “America’s Toughest Road Marathon” – that’s coming up next week – now Virginia’s Blue Ridge has set its sights on being “America’s East Coast Mountain Biking Capital.” More on a new marketing campaign from WFIR’s Gene Marrano:

4-3 Trailsetter Wrap#2-WEB