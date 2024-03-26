VT Women’s coach leaves for Kentucky

The architect of one of the most storied stretches in Virginia Tech women’s basketball history is set to depart after accepting the head coaching job at the University of Kentucky. Kenny Brooks was hired in 2016 at Virginia Tech. He guided the program to its first ACC tournament title in 2023 and its first ACC regular-season championship this year. Brooks compiled a 180-82 overall record in Blacksburg, which includes a school-record 31 wins in the 22-23 season that culminated in the program’s first-ever Final Four appearance.