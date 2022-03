VT Prof: Invasion gives Biden chance to blame Putin for inflation

A Virginia Tech economics professor says the invasion of Ukraine has handed the Biden administration a way to seek blaming Russia for inflationary pressures here — even if prices had already been rising before the military action began. David Bieri says it’s nothing political, just economics at work: it was clear, he says, that COVID-related stimulus spending would almost certainly lead to higher prices. More from WFIR’s Evan Jones: