VT president’s top goals include increased affordability

| By

Virginia Tech President Timothy Sands says making the university accessible and affordable to more students is one of his top immediate goals. WFIR’s Evan Jones has more:

Sands says another one of his major goals in the years just ahead is to lift VT’s global ranking into the top 100. U.S. News and World Report currently ranks Virginia Tech 265th among Global Research Universities — rankings that, along with the U.S., include institutions near the top in countries like China, Australia, England, Singapore and Canada.