VT freshman orientation begins today; university prepares transition to fall

For the second summer in a row, freshman orientation at Virginia Tech that begins today will be on-line only, but the university is preparing to resume full on-campus operations come move-in day. It may seem like a long time away, but those same freshman students begin arriving on campus two months and two days from today. The university is using that time to prepare the transition back to a normal campus life, as WFIR’s Evan Jones reports: