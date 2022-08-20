VSP: still looking for Shawn Tolbert

| By

(from Virginia State Police early this morning) In regards to the Brush Mountain search for Shawn Tolbert, law enforcement has remained in the area throughout the day. We have utilized saturation patrols, foot patrols, K-9 units, and drone searches when following up on sighting reports. We have received no reported sightings since this morning; however, we will continue to keep deputies in the area throughout the night. We ask everyone to remain vigilant in case he has not left the area and remember to call 911 if you see someone matching the description released previously. We will not be sending further updates at this point unless new information is discovered.