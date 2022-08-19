VSP investigating fatal Bedford County crash

BEDFORD CO, Va. – Virginia State Police is investigating a single vehicle crash, which resulted in a fatality. The crash occurred Thursday, (Aug 18) at 3:24 p.m. on Route 122, near just north of Campers Paradise Trail in Bedford County.

A 2010 Ford Escape was traveling south on Route 122, when the vehicle ran off the right side of the roadway, struck an embankment and overturned. The driver of the Ford was identified as Nathanael Elisha Lutz, 26, of Waco, TX. Mr. Lutz was wearing his seatbelt and died at the scene