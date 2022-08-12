VSP investigating shooting on Elm Avenue

| By

(From VA State Police) At the request of the City of Roanoke Police Department, the Virginia State Police, Bureau of Criminal Investigation is investigating an officer involved shooting in the City of Roanoke. The incident began at 11:02 p.m. on Thursday evening when the City of Roanoke Police Department responded to a shots fired call in the 100 block of Elm Ave. As police arrived, a second round of gunshots were fired from inside the apartment. Police returned fire, which led to a four hour stand-off.

Police evacuated the surrounding apartments in the building. Approximately 3:30 a.m., the suspect exited the apartment and was taken into custody without further incident. Damoan S. Townes, 31, of Roanoke, Va. was charged with two counts of 18.2-279 Discharging a firearm within a building with malicious intent. There were no injuries in the exchange of gunfire. The City of Roanoke Police Department has placed the officers involved on administrative leave per their policy, until the investigation is completed. During the search of the apartment, the Virginia State Police recovered the firearm which is believed to have been used in the shooting.