Congressman Ben Cline on Inflation Reduction Act, Mar-A-Lago

After months of negotiations, a 755-page version of the Inflation Reduction Act passed the Senate with the House expected to possibly pass it today. GOP Congressman Ben Cline, who represents Roanoke, said live on WFIR this morning that he won’t vote for it. Hear the complete conversation from this morning – including Cline’s take on the Mar-A-Lago raid – on the link below: