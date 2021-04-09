VSP arrest man on attempted homicide near Abingdon

(VSP release) The Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Wytheville Field Office, after consultation with the Washington County Commonwealth’s Attorney, has arrested a Damascus man on three felony counts of attempted homicide following a hit-and-run near Abingdon. Jesse A. Fritz, 20, is being held without bond at the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail in Abingdon.

At 3:46 p.m. on Friday (April 9, 2021), a Virginia State Police Sr. Trooper C.R. Wyrick was dispatched to a crash involving a pedestrian in the 14,300 block of Porterfield Highway north of Abingdon. Upon arriving on scene, the trooper identified three pedestrians had been struck in front of a building and the driver, Fritz, had fled the scene on foot. Fritz was located at approximately 5 p.m. and taken into custody by Abingdon Police.

Further investigation revealed that Fritz had been living at a residence in the building with two of the three victims he struck with his vehicle. As Fritz was pulling out of the parking lot, he did a U-turn and intentionally drove towards a 47-year-old male, an 18-year-old female and a 23-year-old female. Fritz first struck the bumper of a parked car before jumping the curb and striking all three individuals.

The male and 18-year-old female were treated at the scene for minor injuries. The 23-year-old female has been treated and released from a nearby hospital.

After consultation with the Washington County Commonwealth’s Attorney, state police obtained the three felony counts of attempted homicide for Fritz.