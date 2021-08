Volunteers, blood headed to regions impacted by Hurricane Ida

| By

The American Red Cross in Virginia is again putting out an urgent call for blood and platelet donations, some of which could wind up in Louisiana, Mississippi and other states impacted by Hurricane Ida. There are some incentives for those that donate blood or platelets in September – like coupons for free haircuts, and American Red Cross campfire mugs. Regional Communications Director Jonathan McNamara says volunteers have been dispatched as well: