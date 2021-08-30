Suspect arrested in late Sunday night shooting

| By

(from Roanoke PD) On August 29, 2021 at approximately 10:00 p.m., Roanoke Police were notified of a person with a gunshot wound in the 3600 block of Ferncliff Avenue NW. Responding officers located an adult male victim outside of a building in the area with what appeared to be serious injuries. Roanoke Fire-EMS transported the man to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment. Information gathered on scene indicated the suspect was Deante Cotton, 28 of Roanoke. Officers located Mr. Cotton in a vehicle in the 3700 block of Signal Hill Avenue NW. He was taken into custody without incident and charged with malicious wounding and use of a firearm in commission of a felony. The suspect and victim are known to one another. No other details about this incident can be shared at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.