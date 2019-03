VMT to dedicate historic Roanoke-built fire vehicle

The Virginia Museum of Transportation will dedicate a Roanoke-built, one-of-a-kind vehicle tomorrow. It is a 1952 Oren Custom Squad Wagon, a fire truck built in Roanoke for the city’s own fire department and part of the the museum’s goal to present all kinds of transportation with roots in Virginia.WFIR’s Evan Jones has more:

