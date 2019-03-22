Dawgs coach on coming home again and prepping for playoffs

After more than a month away from the Berglund Center the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs are home tonight and tomorrow. Head coach Dan Bremner says his team is ready for a break from the road. The Dawgs have clinched an SPHL playoff spot but Bremner says they would like to move up a notch or two in the standings with six games left in the regular season. Game time tonight at the Berglund Center versus Knoxville is 7:05. You can hear an extended conversation with Rail Yard Dawgs head coach Dan Bremner below:

3-22 Dan Bremner