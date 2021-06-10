Virginia’s state of emergency will formally end June 30

(from Richmond Times-Dispatch) Virginia’s state of emergency as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic will formally end June 30, Gov. Ralph Northam’s administration announced Thursday.

The end of the state of emergency means that a law banning face coverings in public will go back to being in effect, though the administration and law enforcement officials have signaled there is no will to enforce it. Many Virginians are still choosing to wear masks, and many businesses require it.

The state of emergency also came with some eviction protection measures for people struggling to pay rent due the impact of COVID-19. Some of those will soon expire, but renters are still able to tap into some of the hundreds of thousands of dollars in rent relief that came from the federal government.