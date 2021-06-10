Charlie® the Tuna relocating from Pittsburgh to Virginia

“Virginia is home to a diverse ecosystem of more than 800 corporate headquarters representing a broad cross section of industries,” said Governor Northam. “We are thrilled to welcome StarKist Co. to Fairfax County, which consistently attracts top talent and is well connected to key customer markets and major metro areas throughout the United States and beyond. The Commonwealth looks forward to a long and fruitful partnership with this popular American household brand.”

Founded in 1917, StarKist Co. was the first brand to introduce single-serve pouch products, which include Tuna Creations®, Salmon Creations®, and Chicken Creations®. StarKist’s charismatic brand icon, Charlie® the Tuna, swam into the hearts of tuna fans in 1961 and is still a fan favorite today. StarKist Co. is a direct wholly owned subsidiary of Dongwon Industries Co., Ltd.

“Adding StarKist Co. to our roster of corporate headquarters is a wonderful testament to the Commonwealth’s ability to provide a world-class workforce, reliable infrastructure, and much sought after quality of life,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Brian Ball. “StarKist will be a great addition to the many global brands that call Fairfax County home.”

“StarKist is proud to make Reston, Virginia our official global headquarters starting in April 2022,” said Andrew Choe, President and CEO of StarKist Co. “We would like to thank Governor Northam and the Fairfax County Economic Development Authority for their ongoing support throughout this process. I believe the move to Virginia will provide an outstanding work environment for our employees, as well as an opportunity to expand the StarKist business in the years ahead.”