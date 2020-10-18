Virginia’s 1st medical cannabis processor opens in Bristol

BRISTOL, Va. (AP) — Virginia’s first medical cannabis processor has officially opened to patients.

Dharma Pharmaceuticals held a grand opening Saturday morning in Bristol. It’s one of four pharmaceutical processors approved in the state to produce medical marijuana, TV station WCYB reported.

Lisa Smith and her daughter Haley made the trek to Bristol from Richmond earlier this week to receive the company’s first fill of medical cannabis oil, WJHL reported.