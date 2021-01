Virginia Western to host first MLK Day of Service

| By

Virginia Western Community College is going to host its first Martin Luther King Day of Service on Monday with special events and seminars all taking place online. They plan to continue having this day of service every year but are hoping to have the event be in-person in the future. WFIR’s Rachel Meell has the story:

