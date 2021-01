Cameron Webb will be Biden advisor on COVID equity

| By

We haven’t heard the last of Dr. Cameron Webb, who made an unsuccessful bid for the 5th District Congressional seat last November as a Democrat. Webb has been selected by President-elect Joe Biden to be a Senior Policy Advisor for COVID-19 Equity. Webb is Assistant Professor of Medicine and Public Health Sciences, and Director of Health Policy and Equity at the UVA School of Medicine. On a recent live Facebook event Webb spoke about equity in distributing the COVID vaccines:

