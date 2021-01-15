Hit and run leads to two accidents and one traffic death last night

A hit and run accident around 9:30 last night near Orange Avenue and Plantation Road NE led to another crash on Orange Avenue at Gainsboro Road. Roanoke Police found three vehicles with significant damage at the second location – and adult female with serious injuries in one of the vehicles. She was later pronounced dead at the hospital. The hit and run suspect suffered non life threatening injuries and charges are pending upon his release from the hospital. No names released yet.

(Roanoke PD release) On January 14, 2021 at approximately 9:30 p.m., Roanoke Police were notified of a hit and run that had occurred near the area of Orange Avenue and Plantation Road NE. Responding officers located one damaged vehicle and its occupants, both of whom denied medical transport. The victims told officers that a vehicle struck theirs, then fled the scene heading West on Orange Avenue NE. While officers were on the scene of that crash, they were notified of another motor vehicle crash at the intersection of Orange Avenue and Gainsboro Road NW that was possibly connected to the hit and run. Officers who responded to the crash at the intersection of Orange Avenue and Gainsboro Road NW located three vehicles with significant damage. One of the vehicles involved in this crash matched the description of the suspect vehicle from the hit and run. An adult female with serious injuries was located in one of the vehicles.

Roanoke Fire-EMS transported her to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital where she was pronounced deceased. Her identity will be shared after proper notifications are made. An adult male occupant of a another vehicle involved in this crash was also transported to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital by Roanoke Fire-EMS. That man had what appeared to be serious, but non-life threatening injuries. The driver of the suspect vehicle was also located on scene of the second crash. The suspect, an adult male, was also transported to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital by Roanoke Fire-EMS for a medical assessment. There are charges pending for this incident, and warrants for his arrest will be served as soon as he is released from the hospital. At that time, his identity will be released. This incident is being investigated as a traffic fatality. This remains an ongoing investigation.