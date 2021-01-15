VDH, Carilion, local schools plan vaccination kickoff event next Friday

The Virginia Department of Health, Carilion Clinic and local school systems will hold a kick-off COVID-19 vaccine clinic for employees of public and private schools next Friday, most likely at the Salem Civic Center or at the Berglund Center. The goal is to vaccinate at least 2000 educators and school support staff. Each system will have to supply a list before then of who wants to receive the COVID vaccine so they can schedule appointments next Friday. Dr. Cynthia Morrow is director for the Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts:

