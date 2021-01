Avoid Bent Mountain Road/US 221 if you can right now

from Roanoke County police: Drivers are asked to please stay clear of Bent Mountain Rd if possible at this time. Police are responding to reports of multiple disabled vehicles in the roadway including a jack-knifed tractor trailer. VDOT is in the process of spreading salt and plowing. Snow is continuing to accumulate very rapidly causing road conditions to be very dangerous as this time. (UPDATE 2:23)