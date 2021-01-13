Virginia to close Capitol Square, erect fencing, limit building access

Virginia state government is placing some very visible security arrangements in place in and around the capitol grounds. The Department of General Services says they are temporary but necessary precautionary measures ahead of expected demonstrations around Richmond in the coming week. They include closing Capitol Square, installing extra fencing, fortifying nearby buildings, and restricting access to many state capitol buildings.

NEWS RELEASE: RICHMOND – In preparation for possible demonstrations around Richmond over the next week, and in light of the civil unrest in the nation’s capital on Jan. 6, the Department of General Services is implementing precautionary measures to protect the employees, visitors, buildings and grounds at historic Capitol Square.

DGS will implement the following changes:

Capitol Square will be closed Thursday, Jan. 14, through at least Thursday, Jan. 21.

Steps will be taken to enhance security for critical infrastructure, including installing additional fencing and fortifying buildings in and adjacent to Capitol Square, beginning Wednesday, Jan. 13.

Access to all DGS-controlled buildings will be restricted from Saturday, Jan. 16 through Thursday, Jan. 21.

These measures are subject to change, pending circumstances.