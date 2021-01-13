Roanoke fire ruled arson; police seek help finding who set it

| By

NEWS RELEASE: At 5:02am, Wednesday, January 13th, Roanoke Fire-EMS was dispatched to the 1000 block of Stewart Ave SE for a fire. Units arrived to find a vacant residential structure with flames coming from the exterior. There was no extension of the fire to the inside of the structure. The fire was marked under control within 15 minutes. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire was deemed incendiary.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call either the Fire Marshal’s Office Tip Line at (540) 853-2406 or the Roanoke Police Department at (540) 344-8500 and share what you know. You can also text RPD at 274637; please begin the text with “RoanokePD” to ensure it’s properly sent. Both calls and texts can remain anonymous.