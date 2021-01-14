CIAA announces virtual tournament; plans to return football title game here

| By

The Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association had been holding a number of championship events including the football title game in the Roanoke Valley recently – despite the fact there is no school from the Historically Black Conference located here. That ended with the pandemic, but Commissioner Jacquie McWilliams says they hope to return as early as this Fall. In the meantime the CIAA’s s annual “Tournament Week” event that was live and coincided with the Conference basketball playoffs will be held virtually, beginning February 23rd. See the CIAAtournament.org website for a complete list the “Virtual Vibe – Tournament Edition” events.

1-14 CIAA for Web