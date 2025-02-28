Today Virginia Tech and the city of Alexandria celebrate the grand opening of the Innovation Campus. As WFIR’s Denise Allen Membreno reports attracting Amazon was part of the inspiration.

While students have been in the Innovation Campus’ academic building since January, today is the official opening with a ribbon cutting ceremony welcoming big corporate partners, Governor Youngkin and Virginia’s U.S Senators. As WFIR’s Denise Allen Membreno tells us producing computer science and computer engineering talent and growing the region’s tech ecosystem are the goals.

https://www.vt.edu/innovationcampus/centerofnext/livestream.html