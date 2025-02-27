Our sister station K92 is hosting Say Yes to the Prom Dress. Over several months they have collected gently used dresses to resell at affordable prices. As WFIR’s Denise Allen Membreno reports Saturday, high school girls can pick out their dress.

K92’s “Say Yes to the Prom Dress” campaign is coming to an end this Saturday when all the dresses collected will be up for sale in the Bella Vista Room at the Berglund Center. As WFIR’s Denise Allen Membreno tells us the sale not only helps high school students get a beautiful dress at a low cost, the proceeds also help students in need.