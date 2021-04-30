Virginia Tech’s Farley and Darrisaw taken in first round of NFL Draft

| By

The Minnesota Vikings have selected Virginia Tech offensive tackle Christian Darrisaw with the 23rd overall pick in the NFL draft. They moved down nine spots

with a familiar draft-night trade to stockpile more picks. Darrisaw is a late-blooming, athletic blocker at 6-foot-5 and 322 pounds. He was a second team

All-American in 2020 who can fill a significant need at left tackle after Riley Reiff was released. The Vikings had the No. 14 spot on the board, which would

have been their highest in six years. They sent it to the New York Jets with one of their four choices in the fourth round.

The Tennessee Titans bolstered their defense by drafting cornerback Caleb Farley of Virginia Tech at No. 22 overall. General manager Jon Robinson focused

on defense Thursday night after releasing starting cornerbacks Adoree Jackson and Malcolm Butler to free up salary cap space in March. Farley announced last

July that he was opting out of the 2020 season after losing his mother to cancer in 2018. The cornerback also had surgery in March to repair a herniated disc and

tore an ACL in 2017. Farley did not attend the NFL draft because he tested positive for COVID-19, though he tested negative Thursday.