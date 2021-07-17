Virginia Tech says it was targeted in 2 recent cyberattacks

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Virginia Tech says it was targeted in two recent cyberattacks but feels confident no data was stolen.

Virginia Tech spokesman Mark Owczarski told the Roanoke Times Friday a few university units used Kaseya, a U.S. software company exploited in early July in a massive ransomware attack that snarled businesses around the world.

Owczarski said the malware the hackers pushed out to Kaseya customers could have exposed student data but the university found no evidence that happened.

In a separate attack in May, encryption data was used to attack a university server, blocking the ability of the university to access the data, the newspaper reported. Owczarski said that while hackers exploited vulnerable software on the server, there’s also no evidence data was taken.

He told the newspaper the university did not pay ransom money in either attack. Problems from the first attack have been resolved but work is still underway to restore computers from the most recent attack, which was more widespread