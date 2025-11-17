Virginia Tech hires James Franklin to be next Head Football Coach
Media reports say Virginia Tech has hired former Penn State Head Football coach James Franklin to lead the Hokies as the new head football coach. Contract details have not been released at this time. We will provide details when they become available.
Franklin was fired by Penn State in October following losses to then winless UCLA and Northwestern. He had spent 12 seasons in Happy Valley and last season lost in the College Football semi-finals.