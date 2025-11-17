Adult cannabis retail system set to move from studies to implementation Ian Price November 17, 2025 1 min read Virginia’s Cannabis Oversight Commission has been drafting recommendations for months, anticipating a push to finally open a legal retail market under the incoming administration. WFIR’s Ian Price has more. Share: Post navigation Previous: Veteran Ken Mitchell announces campaign for 6th District Democratic nomination Related Stories 1 min read Veteran Ken Mitchell announces campaign for 6th District Democratic nomination Clark Palmer November 17, 2025 1 min read Roanoke Symphony Orchestra launches school arts funding campaign to honor the late Rita Bishop Gene Marrano November 17, 2025 1 min read Joy Powers launches bid to challenge Rep. Morgan Griffith in Virginia’s 9th District Web Staff November 17, 2025