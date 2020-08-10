Virginia Tech has own lab to test students for COVID-19

Virginia Tech is preparing to test every student living on campus for COVID-19 — and unlike most places, it will have full control of the process from start to finish. VT has its own COVID-19 lab, one set up in April to help meet the regional demand. With the university’s move-in beginning Friday, it has amassed 10,000 test kits for all students living in campus housing. In a video released by Tech, Carla Finkielstein, who directs the Virginia Tech-Carilion School of Medicine’s Molecular Diagnostics Lab, says it can handle 1,000 tests a day. More from WFIR’s Evan Jones:

08-10 VT Testing Wrap-WEB