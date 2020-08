Tomorrow is “Virginia 8-1-1 Day”

Tomorrow is August 11th of course – or “Virginia 8-1-1” Day for the Roanoke-based service that people call before they start digging, just to make sure they don’t hit a utility line by accident. Scott Crawford is President and CEO for Virginia 811. He spoke live on WFIR this morning; hear the complete conversation below:

8-10 Scott Crawford Live