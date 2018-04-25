Virginia State Police confirm two deaths from accident on I-81

| By

(from VSP) We have two confirmed deaths, two were flown from the scene that were life threatening injuries. The roadway is still blocked, and will remain blocked until the reconstruction is completed. Most likely another hour from when this message is sent (at 3:10pm). VDOT is detouring southbound traffic off the Interstate at the 141 southbound exit. The 140 southbound entrance ramp is also blocked to keep traffic from the scene of the crash. All traffic is diverted to Route 11 and may get back on the Interstate at Exit 137.