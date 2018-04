Restoration Housing revives another home on Patterson Avenue

Another dilapidated property on Patterson Avenue – this one vacant for two years – will soon provide affordable housing for two families. Isabel Thornton and her Restoration Housing non-profit cut the ribbon today. Restoration Housing invested $200,000 to renovate the property; a block grant and historic tax credits will help defray construction costs. Last year they cut the ribbon on a Day Avenue house; work on a Villa Heights property starts this summer.

