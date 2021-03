Virginia Senior Alert ACTIVATION: Missing Roanoke City Woman

| By

THE VIRGINIA STATE POLICE HAS ISSUED A SENIOR ALERT ON BEHALF OF ROANOKE CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT ON MARCH 20TH, 2021 AT 1400

HOURS.

THE ROANOKE CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT IS LOOKING FOR HARRIET GUION HODGES, RACE: WHITE, SEX: FEMALE, AGE 81 YEARS OLD, HEIGHT 5’ 3”, WEIGHT 125 lbs., WITH BROWN EYES, AND GRAY/WHITE HAIR. SHE WAS LAST SEEN ON MARCH 19TH, 2021, AT 1530 HOURS LEAVING HER RESIDENCE IN THE 2200 BLOCK OF WINDSOR AVENUE SW, ROANOKE, VIRGINIA. SHE WAS LAST SEEN WEARING A PURPLE COAT, THAT WENT DOWN PAST HER WASTE, AND WHITE PANTS.

THE MISSING SENIOR SUFFERS FROM A COGNITIVE IMPAIRMENT AND THE DISAPPEARANCE POSES A CREDIBLE THREAT TO HER HEALTH AND SAFETY AS DETERMINED BY THE INVESTIGATING AGENCY.

PLEASE CONTACT THE ROANOKE CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT [24/7 DISPATCH] WITH ANY INFORMATION REGARDING THEIR WHEREABOUTS AT 540-853-2212 OR YOU MAY FIND COMPLETE INFORMATION AT Twitter.com/VSPalerts