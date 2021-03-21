One cat dead,another missing following Roanoke Co. fire

| By

(Roanoke County, VA—March 20, 2021) Roanoke County Fire and Rescue responded at about 10:00a.m., on Saturday, March 120, 2021 to the 6800 block of Trevilian Road, in the North County area,for the report of a residential structure fire. First arriving crews from Station 1(North County)found heavy fire showing from the rear of a two-story house. The home was occupied by one adult at the time of the fire. The occupant was able to evacuate and was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Two cats were also inside at the time of the fire. One cat is deceased and one is still missing. The fire was knocked down in about fifteen minutes after the arrival of the first units. There was a partial roof collapse on the rear of the structure. The occupant will be displaced. We appreciate the help of Roanoke Fire and EMS on this call. The Roanoke County Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating and will provide a damage estimate. ###