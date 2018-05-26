Virginia Senior Alert Activation: Missing Henry County Couple

From News Release: The Virginia State Police has issued a senior alert on behalf of the Henry County Sheriff’s Office.

The Henry County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two missing seniors Ernastine Vollbreacht, race W sex F, age 84 years old, height 5’0”, weight 124 lbs, with green eyes and gray hair. She was last seen wearing blue jeans and a blue floral button up shirt. Also missing is her husband, Rudolph Vollbreacht, race W, sex M, age 87 years old, height 5’9”, weight 240 lbs, with blue eyes and white hair.

Both suffer from cognitive disorders and are believed to be in danger and were last seen on 20180525 at 0646 hours, at 350 Kings Way Road, Martinsville, Virginia.

Additional information: both are traveling in a red 2007 Dodge Caravan, Virginia tag VBD-4197.

Rudolph Vollbreacht:

Age: 87

Sex: M

Race: W

Hair: WHITE

Eyes: BLUE

Height: 5’9″

Weight: lb. 240



Ernastine Vollbreacht

Age: 84

Sex: F

Race: W

Hair: GRAY

Eyes: GREEN

Height: 5’0″

Weight: lb. 124

Please contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at 276-656-4215.