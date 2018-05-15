Virginia panel studying coal ash to hold its 1st meeting

| By

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) – A panel of Virginia lawmakers is set to convene its first meeting about what should be done with coal ash Dominion Energy has stored at four power plants across the state.

A special subcommittee studying the issue will meet Tuesday in Richmond.

Coal ash is a heavy-metal laden byproduct left behind when coal is burned to generate electricity.

Lawmakers passed a compromise bill earlier this year preventing Dominion from moving ahead with plans to cap the ash in place at four sites. Critics say that doesn’t do enough to protect the environment.

The measure also required Dominion to request bids from coal ash recycling companies and turn that information over to the General Assembly.

The subcommittee was proposed as a way to give the issue a closer look.