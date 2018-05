Hustle for the Homeless 5K will raise funds for local ministry

| By

They often need a hand up to get on solid footing – starting with permanent housing. A local non-profit looks to raise money for its mission with the new “Hustle for the Homeless” 5K race on Saturday. More from WFIR’s Gene Marrano:

Hear much more about The Least of These Ministry below:

