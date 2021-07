Virginia named America’s Top State for Business in 2021

| By

Virginia is America’s top state for business in 2021, according to a ranking released by CNBC. The ranking states, Virginia’s greatest strength has been its ability to nurture and retain talent. Governor Northam reacted to the ranking earlier today.

The ranking goes on to say Virginia public schools perform well in terms of test scores, and a world-class higher education system is reliably funded. Virginia is the first state to post back-to-back victories