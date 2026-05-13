Virginia’s paid family and medical leave program will pay about 80 percent of the leave taker’s average weekly wage, for up to 12 weeks … time off to welcome a new welcome a new child, to care for loved ones or to recover from a long term illness. Beginning in 2028 employers will collect a small payroll tax that will be funneled to the Virginia Employment Commission – the VEC will cut the checks for those on paid family and medical leave. Very small employers with fewer than 10 workers will not have to collect that payroll tax – but those employees are still eligible for the paid leave program.

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