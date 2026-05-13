From the WFIR News room this is your Culture Calendar – With a look at some of the local events coming up this weekend and in the near future. Sponsored by the Roanoke Cultural Endowment. Its the season finale this weekend for Roanoque Baroque, Friday night at St Johns Episcopal and Sunday at Windsor Hills United Methodist, with a Tour of Italy. The Roanoke History and O. Winston Link Museum has announced a call to photographers for its second community-wide On the Rails photography exhibition. Professional and hobby shutterbugs of all ages can submit two photos maximum by May 27th, those images selected must then be submitted already framed for the exhibit that will run from June 25th through November 8th. Music, dancing, native costumes and food from countries all over the world. The annual Local Colors Festival takes place this Saturday at Elmwood Park … and more!

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