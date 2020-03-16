Virginia dentists postpone all non-urgent care for at least two weeks

The Virginia Dental Association is recommending that all dentists in the state postpone all non-urgent dental care for two weeks, this according to Roanoke-area dentists Cross, Lavinder, Quinn, Park and Associates. The firm sent an email to all its patients Monday saying it will remain open for any dental emergencies. Our inquiry to the Virginia Dental Association was not immediately returned.

Email to Cross, Lavinder, Quinn, Park and Associates patients:

The Virginia Dental Association is recommending a 2 week shut down of all non-urgent care starting March 17th. We are diligently working to call and reschedule all non-urgent appointments.

Cross, Lavinder, Quinn, Park and Associates will be complying to do our part to mitigate the Corona virus spread. WE WILL REMAIN OPEN for any emergencies that arise.

We need to do our part to keep these patients out of our Emergency rooms and our urgent care facilities to help preserve their resources.